Wed Mar 20, 2019 9:33 pm
cas all the way
Signed for a club over here according to himself. Any Idea who?? Could be us as we have just Freed up a quota spot letting Ben Roberts go. He said it starts with W but not sure if he is throwing people off the scent.
Wed Mar 20, 2019 9:40 pm
nottinghamtiger
cas all the way wrote:
Signed for a club over here according to himself. Any Idea who?? Could be us as we have just Freed up a quota spot letting Ben Roberts go. He said it starts with W but not sure if he is throwing people off the scent.


Have you seen Chris Sandow lately? He looks like he’s eaten Dave Taylor.

