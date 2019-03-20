Signed for a club over here according to himself. Any Idea who?? Could be us as we have just Freed up a quota spot letting Ben Roberts go. He said it starts with W but not sure if he is throwing people off the scent.
Signed for a club over here according to himself. Any Idea who?? Could be us as we have just Freed up a quota spot letting Ben Roberts go. He said it starts with W but not sure if he is throwing people off the scent.
Have you seen Chris Sandow lately? He looks like he’s eaten Dave Taylor.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.