Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:09 pm
Posted by nottinghamtiger on Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:09 pm
nottinghamtiger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2435
For many years, there has been a suspicion that the RFL are not equitable in the treatment of different clubs.
The published decision from Wigan’s appeal available today makes some very interesting reading.
As a summary of points 6.3 and 6.4, it seems that the RFL have paid a proportion of a Wigan player’s salary in an agreement that the appeal panel describes as “confidential, and perhaps surprisingly, only offered to certain clubs”.

https://www.sportresolutions.co.uk/uplo ... ed._v2.pdf

Discuss.
Re: Wigan and the RFL
Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:39 pm
Posted by Angelus on Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:39 pm
Angelus
Joined: Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts: 106
I think this should be called "several unnamed clubs and the RFL". But it is an interesting read. It seems a confidential "RFL ambassador" scheme was set up to help people players in England. At best guess its perhaps only offered to clubs that are at risk of losing players to the NRL? Or an addition to home grown clauses? It would be interesting to learn more. It's obviously not confidential anymore so someone is going to have something to say about it. Probably Andrew Chalmers. He loves a bit of drama. Especially when it's nothing to do with him.
Re: Wigan and the RFL
Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:53 pm
Posted by PopTart on Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:53 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11088
Location: wakefield
It depends whether it is confidential between the RFL and the club or confidential between all clubs and not the public.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Wigan and the RFL
Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:57 pm
Posted by Angelus on Wed Mar 20, 2019 5:57 pm
Angelus
Joined: Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts: 106
True. Do all the clubs know about it or just those involved? I would have to assume all clubs know about it, these things usually have to be agreed by all SL clubs. If all the clubs know about it and agree to it then it's a non issue really. But if its confidential to the public then why not redact it like they did with the player in question?
Re: Wigan and the RFL
Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 6:18 pm
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Wed Mar 20, 2019 6:18 pm
MGarbutt1986
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts: 297
Angelus wrote:
True. Do all the clubs know about it or just those involved? I would have to assume all clubs know about it, these things usually have to be agreed by all SL clubs. If all the clubs know about it and agree to it then it's a non issue really. But if its confidential to the public then why not redact it like they did with the player in question?

It's simple, it is called cheating, if Wigan, or any other club are getting preferential treatmemt. The RFL are as corrupt as Putin!
Re: Wigan and the RFL
Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 6:26 pm
Posted by nottinghamtiger on Wed Mar 20, 2019 6:26 pm
nottinghamtiger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2435
Angelus wrote:
True. Do all the clubs know about it or just those involved? I would have to assume all clubs know about it, these things usually have to be agreed by all SL clubs. If all the clubs know about it and agree to it then it's a non issue really. But if its confidential to the public then why not redact it like they did with the player in question?


It’s quite clear in the published report that this was a “confidential agreement that was only offered to certain clubs.”
Also interesting to note the agent involved is the same one that lured Denny Solomona to breach his contract and move to RU. Ironic given the purpose of the RFL payment is meant to be keeping players in SL. Why anyone deals with such a snake is beyond me.

