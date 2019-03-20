For many years, there has been a suspicion that the RFL are not equitable in the treatment of different clubs.
The published decision from Wigan’s appeal available today makes some very interesting reading.
As a summary of points 6.3 and 6.4, it seems that the RFL have paid a proportion of a Wigan player’s salary in an agreement that the appeal panel describes as “confidential, and perhaps surprisingly, only offered to certain clubs”.
https://www.sportresolutions.co.uk/uplo ... ed._v2.pdf
Discuss.
