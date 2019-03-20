According to the NRL TV show NRL 360 on Wednesday night March 20 Australian time (Fox Sports and www.watchnrl.com), George WIlliams is in negotiations with Canberra to play there in 2020. It was claimed the only issue remaining is the size of the transfer fee that Wigan wants.
This will be a big opportunity for Williams and Canberra to achieve greatness if he can perform well there. But it will be a big hole for Wigan to fill in finding a replacement.
This will be a big opportunity for Williams and Canberra to achieve greatness if he can perform well there. But it will be a big hole for Wigan to fill in finding a replacement.