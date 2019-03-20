WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - George Williams for Canberra in 2020?

Post Wed Mar 20, 2019 4:15 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Mar 20, 2019 4:15 pm
According to the NRL TV show NRL 360 on Wednesday night March 20 Australian time (Fox Sports and www.watchnrl.com), George WIlliams is in negotiations with Canberra to play there in 2020. It was claimed the only issue remaining is the size of the transfer fee that Wigan wants.

This will be a big opportunity for Williams and Canberra to achieve greatness if he can perform well there. But it will be a big hole for Wigan to fill in finding a replacement.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by nottinghamtiger on Wed Mar 20, 2019 4:35 pm
I must be missing something with him. For every good game I see him have, he has ten anonymous ones and a couple of stinkers.
He’s on marquee money at Wigan and isn’t worth it. They will be glad to get him off the books I suspect.
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Wed Mar 20, 2019 4:44 pm
If he does go to Canberra, it would be a good fit.
The E.R.G. - The real enemies of the people.

