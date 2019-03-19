WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Westwood

Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 6:57 pm
Posted by warrior1872 on Tue Mar 19, 2019 6:57 pm
4 match ban and Â£500 fine he admitted the offence but made an unsuccessful challenge on the grading,in my opinion its not enough as hes an habitual offender :CRAZY:
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:05 pm
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:05 pm
Fair enough
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:27 pm
Posted by tugglesf78 on Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:27 pm
4 games is plenty. Wonâ€™t do us any favours as the games gone now anyway.

Nothing wrong with abit of aggro. Adds to the spectacle.

Deserved the ban, he got it so time to move on.
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:36 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:36 pm
Itâ€™s probably about right. He reacted to what looked like to me a punch by Escare and as his hands were tied up holding someone else so he head butted him. Brain fart moment, despite his priors.
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:50 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Mar 19, 2019 7:50 pm
The stronger the top teams are the better things might be for Wigan.
You could be relying on Wire and Saints to do numbers on Leeds and Huddersfield London and KR.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

