Big game this. Lose and we haven't beaten any of our promotion rivals apart from Fev controversially at the beginning of the season. Really have to start making Odsal a fortress. 1 in in 4 at home would be dismal.
We've played well the last two games but its all about the points this weekend. Play how we did against Widnes and we should be OK.
Bit of a selection headache for Kear with Webster definitely to come in and hopefully Lilley. Both have to play so someone going to miss out. Oakes has to keep his place after his performance against Gelling.
I'd be half tempted to keep Minchella in the halves with Lilley and put Wildie in at hooker. Had too many loose passes from the PTB against Widnes. All our back-rowers played well against Widnes so be harsh to drop too many of them. Hallas played well but his distribution isn't quite good enough.
Either way there's the incentive to win this week as if you don't perform we have someone to take your place.
