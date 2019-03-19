WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Star Trek - Discovery

Star Trek - Discovery
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 2:31 pm
Posted by bren2k on Tue Mar 19, 2019 2:31 pm
bren2k User avatar
New season is up on Netflix - only watched the first episode, but it's already brilliant.

They've done a cracking job with this - it's as good as Next Gen when that first landed, which although it's a bit dated now, was pretty bloody special at the time.

Give it a watch if you have any affection for Star Trek - it's excellent.

