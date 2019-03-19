New season is up on Netflix - only watched the first episode, but it's already brilliant.
They've done a cracking job with this - it's as good as Next Gen when that first landed, which although it's a bit dated now, was pretty bloody special at the time.
Give it a watch if you have any affection for Star Trek - it's excellent.
