WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SMC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk SMC

Post a reply
SMC
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 1:39 pm
Posted by ccs on Tue Mar 19, 2019 1:39 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 55
Rep Position: 75th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 3568
Here we go again....

Allamhouse, the parent company of Hull City owners Assem and Ehab Allam, saw pre-tax profits fall from £52.7m to £4.3m during 2018, according to the latest set of figures filed this morning...….

….The SMC saw turnover fall from £4.6m to £3.4m, bringing a loss of £2.5m for the 12-month period. City’s falling attendances will have had an impact but the strategic report stated that the loss was “in line with expectations due mainly to the tenancy agreement with the rugby club (Hull FC).”

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ellam, fcthefuture, Karen, MGarbutt1986, paperboy, Touchliner, Windy winger and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,861,8301,74377,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Mar 08:50
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
SOUTHS
Thu 21st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 22nd Mar 08:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 22nd Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 22nd Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sat 23rd Mar 04:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 23rd Mar 06:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Sat 23rd Mar 08:35
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 23rd Mar 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)