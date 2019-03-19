Here we go again....
Allamhouse, the parent company of Hull City owners Assem and Ehab Allam, saw pre-tax profits fall from £52.7m to £4.3m during 2018, according to the latest set of figures filed this morning...….
….The SMC saw turnover fall from £4.6m to £3.4m, bringing a loss of £2.5m for the 12-month period. City’s falling attendances will have had an impact but the strategic report stated that the loss was “in line with expectations due mainly to the tenancy agreement with the rugby club (Hull FC).”
….The SMC saw turnover fall from £4.6m to £3.4m, bringing a loss of £2.5m for the 12-month period. City’s falling attendances will have had an impact but the strategic report stated that the loss was “in line with expectations due mainly to the tenancy agreement with the rugby club (Hull FC).”