Posted by H.G.S.A on Tue Mar 19, 2019 1:08 pm
It is with extreme sadness that we report the passing away of one of the clubs saviours, Mick Murphy, aged 77.

Along with Jim Collins and Neil Shuttleworth, Mick was part of the consortium which rescued the Huddersfield Rugby League club from liquidation in 1988 and went on to become it's chairman, overseeing the start of the club's revival in fortunes and appointing Alex Murphy as coach at Fartown.

Mick was a former player with Waterloo R.U, Leigh, Barrow, St Helens and Bradford and the Welsh national team, as well as spells in France and Australia.

He was made an Honorary life member of the club.

Thank You Mick, Fartown and the Giants will forever be in your debt.

All at the Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mick at this sad time.

May you rest in peace.
Posted by GIANTSRL on Tue Mar 19, 2019 1:12 pm
sad news
