Fax v 'Toronto'.
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 11:33 am
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Tue Mar 19, 2019 11:33 am
My enthusiasm for this game took an almighty nosedive after last Sunday's shambles but ,hey-ho, life goes on. What do we expect from this game now? I really haven't got a clue. Up The Fax!
Re: Fax v 'Toronto'.
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 11:38 am
Posted by Waddy-Fax on Tue Mar 19, 2019 11:38 am
I predict a plucky effort in patches with the scoreline flattering us more then them at 12-38. Can't see us turning them over be too quick for us at the ruck and in the backs. Plus they have 2 halfbacks who take the line on and run for 80 minutes. Still go, just don't see us winning as we are at the moment.
