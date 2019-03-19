WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Madame Boyd Predictions

Madame Boyd Predictions
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 4:17 am
Posted by StevieMozza on Tue Mar 19, 2019 4:17 am
StevieMozza
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Mar 14, 2019 3:02 am
Posts: 1
Not sure if anyone's come across this but on this podcast there's a prediction lady (i think its a bloke) I think they call her/him Madame Boyd and she/he keeps predicting correctly.

Haven't a clue what shes or he is on about this week, but bang on with Luther Burrell and Ben Currie returning! Also seems to have broke the Edwards story weeks before the media picked up on it.

Here's the link.

https://audioboom.com/channels/4949591
Re: Madame Boyd Predictions
Post Tue Mar 19, 2019 4:21 am
Posted by Getthemonside on Tue Mar 19, 2019 4:21 am
Getthemonside
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Mar 14, 2019 3:15 am
Posts: 1
Yes i've noticed that too. They interviewed Karl Fitzpatrick and Price at the game also. That Dennis bloke is quite funny. Hilarious when he's going on about the taxi man having a fight.

Users browsing this forum: Rob London, Saxy and 47 guests

