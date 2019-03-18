The games, like myself are coming thick and fast as our boys head over the hill to visit Belle Vue the home of Wakefield Trinity this Thursday. It's ever a straightforward encounter in my opinion and in a hit and miss start to the season for many teams, they might see this game as one to cement a top 5 spot.
Mind you there are plenty of interesting fixtures to be had Cas v St's and Salford v Wigan immediately spring to mind, but, can London keep their form going and can Leeds somehow reverse theirs? How will the marketeers see this one "enough of the Brough stuff"?
I hope so, but, you decide and good luck
a) Crowd (Belle Vue Stadium Capacity 9,333):
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Castleford v St Helens
Huddersfield v Hull KR
Catalans v Leeds
London v Hull FC
Salford v Wigan
