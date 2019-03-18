WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Mar 18, 2019 6:41 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3981
Location: Stuck in 1982
The games, like myself are coming thick and fast as our boys head over the hill to visit Belle Vue the home of Wakefield Trinity this Thursday. It's ever a straightforward encounter in my opinion and in a hit and miss start to the season for many teams, they might see this game as one to cement a top 5 spot.

Mind you there are plenty of interesting fixtures to be had Cas v St's and Salford v Wigan immediately spring to mind, but, can London keep their form going and can Leeds somehow reverse theirs? How will the marketeers see this one "enough of the Brough stuff"?

I hope so, but, you decide and good luck

a) Crowd (Belle Vue Stadium Capacity 9,333):
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Castleford v St Helens
Huddersfield v Hull KR
Catalans v Leeds
London v Hull FC
Salford v Wigan

