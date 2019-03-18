Jordan has grown steadily - built his physique stamina & most important his ball skills. He has also grown into a
Very good size for a mobile loose forward. His ability to pass correctly in timing his passes & in the Hull game do a double pump + delay his pass which auger's well for him & the club. His defence knows no fear in the tackle, this was demonstrated well in the Leeds game in particular on Hurrell.
I do hope Chester begins to view this talent & nurture him into a wow of a loose forward in a style ! long lost to rugby league. This lad needs to be looked after. Up the Trin, our Trin.
