Kirmo
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 5:25 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Mon Mar 18, 2019 5:25 pm
cheshirecat57
More bad news! Banned for two games.
Kirmond
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 5:29 pm
Posted by reedy on Mon Mar 18, 2019 5:29 pm
2 match ban.
Re: Kirmond
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 5:31 pm
Posted by PopTart on Mon Mar 18, 2019 5:31 pm
PopTart
Really. That's tough compare to some of the things that happen.
But it was a stupid tackle as he goes low and appears to attack the standing leg.

He was in good form too.
