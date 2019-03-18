A Saturday game again this week so entries in by 3pm Saturday please. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:
Batley vs Toulouse
Barrow vs Swinton
Bulls vs Leigh
Featherstone vs Dewsbury
Halifax vs Toronto
Rochdale vs Widnes
York vs Sheffield
BONUS: In what minute (according to Bullsâ€™ twitter) will the Bulls score their first try on Sunday? (Points if within 3 minutes each way. Answer 99 if you think they wonâ€™t get across the whitewash)
Weâ€™ll be taking a break for the cup the week after.
Batley vs Toulouse
Barrow vs Swinton
Bulls vs Leigh
Featherstone vs Dewsbury
Halifax vs Toronto
Rochdale vs Widnes
York vs Sheffield
BONUS: In what minute (according to Bullsâ€™ twitter) will the Bulls score their first try on Sunday? (Points if within 3 minutes each way. Answer 99 if you think they wonâ€™t get across the whitewash)
Weâ€™ll be taking a break for the cup the week after.