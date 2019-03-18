WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 8

Mon Mar 18, 2019 3:12 pm
le penguin
A Saturday game again this week so entries in by 3pm Saturday please. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:

Batley vs Toulouse
Barrow vs Swinton
Bulls vs Leigh
Featherstone vs Dewsbury
Halifax vs Toronto
Rochdale vs Widnes
York vs Sheffield

BONUS: In what minute (according to Bullsâ€™ twitter) will the Bulls score their first try on Sunday? (Points if within 3 minutes each way. Answer 99 if you think they wonâ€™t get across the whitewash)

Weâ€™ll be taking a break for the cup the week after.
Mon Mar 18, 2019 3:15 pm
Batley vs Toulouse ............. TO by 10
Barrow vs Swinton ............. Swinton by 4
Bulls vs Leigh .................... Leigh by 4
Featherstone vs Dewsbury ... Fev by 14
Halifax vs Toronto ............... Toronto by 16
Rochdale vs Widnes ............. Widnes by 28
York vs Sheffield ................. York by 18

BONUS: 16

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




