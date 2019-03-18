WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 7 League Table

Posted by le penguin on Mon Mar 18, 2019 3:07 pm
IGNORE

A high scoring week as a whopping 19 of us correctly predicted all 7 results thus earning a 10 point bonus with a few of us also getting one margin on the nose. Showing our RL knowledge doesnâ€™t extend outside of the championship, only Nelson and broadybull87 picked up the NRL bonus, meaning along with correctly predicting all results, broadybull87 leads the pack this week with 22 points and moves up the table to 4th place. Bullseye still #1.

81 Bullseye
74 le penguin
73 bullinenemyland

70 broadybull87
67 paulwalker71
67 bull on a canary
65 alex 0604
65 DrFeelgood
63 rambull1967
63 Jimmy 4 Bradford
59 Steel City Bull
58 Pumpetypump
56 tackler thommo
56 Johnbulls
55 bringbackjimmy
55 Fr13daY
55 S0LLY86
54 kaybenbull
54 Bulls4
54 Bent&Bongser
53 Bendybulls
53 FevGrinder
48 Bull Mania
48 herr rigsby
46 charlie caroli
44 Nelson
43 RagingBull
40 Bullnorthern
37 Scarey71
37 jackmac452
36 Marvin Goolash
35 roger daly
32 Ferocious Aardvark
28 dddooommm
25 Pyrah123
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1

