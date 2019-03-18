Horo is a really good player, great defender who hits hard, makes excellent reads, understands the game and is a leader. From looking at him it seems that he is lighter this season, was wondering if the coaching staff had asked him to shed some weight so that he could cover if required in the Centre. Unfortunately I could not get the the Hull game but am reliably informed that he performed very well. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for me, I love his attitude, he could be the answer to the Centre issue whilst we wait for Bill to return. Thinking Reece on the wing with Horo and Arundel playing in the centres.