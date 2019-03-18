WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Horo

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Horo

Post a reply
Horo
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:35 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:35 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 41
Rep Position: 87th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1940
Location: wakefield
Horo is a really good player, great defender who hits hard, makes excellent reads, understands the game and is a leader. From looking at him it seems that he is lighter this season, was wondering if the coaching staff had asked him to shed some weight so that he could cover if required in the Centre. Unfortunately I could not get the the Hull game but am reliably informed that he performed very well. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for me, I love his attitude, he could be the answer to the Centre issue whilst we wait for Bill to return. Thinking Reece on the wing with Horo and Arundel playing in the centres.
Re: Horo
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:50 pm
Posted by wakefield1990 on Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:50 pm
wakefield1990 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 118th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 127
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Horo is a really good player, great defender who hits hard, makes excellent reads, understands the game and is a leader. From looking at him it seems that he is lighter this season, was wondering if the coaching staff had asked him to shed some weight so that he could cover if required in the Centre. Unfortunately I could not get the the Hull game but am reliably informed that he performed very well. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for me, I love his attitude, he could be the answer to the Centre issue whilst we wait for Bill to return. Thinking Reece on the wing with Horo and Arundel playing in the centres.


It’s a shout to be fair.
Re: Horo
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:55 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:55 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 284
Rep Position: 7th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 10933
Horo slotted in really well but, I would suggest the last 20mins at Hull, with the game already won, makes it impossible to pass judgement.
The op may be right about Horo being a little bit lighter but, I think that he just looks small at the side of some of our props and in reality, he's similar build to Kirmo or Batch.
Ideally Arundel slots in to centre and we look elsewhere to fill the gam on the wing.
Not heard too much on Tupou's injury and we could all do with some good news :PRAY:
Re: Horo
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 3:29 pm
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Mon Mar 18, 2019 3:29 pm
Dunkirk Spirit User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 124th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2019 11:43 am
Posts: 64
Location: Horbury, a small town in Wakefield
wrencat1873 wrote:
Horo slotted in really well but, I would suggest the last 20mins at Hull, with the game already won, makes it impossible to pass judgement.
The op may be right about Horo being a little bit lighter but, I think that he just looks small at the side of some of our props and in reality, he's similar build to Kirmo or Batch.
Ideally Arundel slots in to centre and we look elsewhere to fill the gam on the wing.
Not heard too much on Tupou's injury and we could all do with some good news :PRAY:

Just listened to Chris Chester on fourty 20, hopes Bill will be back for the Salford game, fingers crossed.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Bull Mania, Drust, Dunkirk Spirit, eric35, Inflatable_Armadillo, Khlav Kalash, Messychops, phe13, ricardo07, ry21, The Avenger, thebeagle, TheDreadnought, Trin3195, upthetrin92, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 208 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,861,3451,75877,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Mar 08:50
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
SOUTHS
Thu 21st Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Mar 07:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 22nd Mar 08:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 22nd Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 22nd Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sat 23rd Mar 04:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 23rd Mar 06:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
PENRITH
Sat 23rd Mar 08:35
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 23rd Mar 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)