A couple of years ago, I suggested on this forum that the next book by the prolific writer Neil White aka Slugger Mcbatt should be about the nefarious actions of a fictional local authority run by a Svengali like figure called Paul Crate and that all the profits should go to the Community Trust.Slugger responded by saying he thought it was a good idea apart from the last bit.I have just started reading his latest book "The Darkness around Her" and was surprised to find that the character on trial for murder is called Peter Box !Respect Slugger, I hope that as I continue to read he doesn't turn out to be an innocent hero.Maybe your next book should be about a rotund wheeler dealer business man called Roy Ambler,or should names be changed only be changed to protect the innocent ?