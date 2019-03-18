Hi everyone, as itâ€™s quiet, a thought on future replacements for Mini & Sika, they have been outstanding since arrival, and without doubt a driving force for our recent super Challenge cup victories, and our close encounters in two semi final misses for Old Trafford.
Now assuming they have decided itâ€™s their last season, we must already be on the lookout for two quality backrowers, difficult to see who these could be, I am hoping with our recent signing of Savelio, he is not thought to be a like for like, as much as I like the way he plays, and his development could be a fine acquisition for us, I feel we will be hard pushed to replace these two greats, and just wonder if AP has the ambition and drive to move us forward again, or will we as we have in the past, stand still.
