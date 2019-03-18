WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Replacing our class second row.

Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 12:39 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Mon Mar 18, 2019 12:39 pm
Riderofthepalehorse










Hi everyone, as itâ€™s quiet, a thought on future replacements for Mini & Sika, they have been outstanding since arrival, and without doubt a driving force for our recent super Challenge cup victories, and our close encounters in two semi final misses for Old Trafford.

Now assuming they have decided itâ€™s their last season, we must already be on the lookout for two quality backrowers, difficult to see who these could be, I am hoping with our recent signing of Savelio, he is not thought to be a like for like, as much as I like the way he plays, and his development could be a fine acquisition for us, I feel we will be hard pushed to replace these two greats, and just wonder if AP has the ambition and drive to move us forward again, or will we as we have in the past, stand still.
Re: Replacing our class second row.
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 12:55 pm
Posted by lingys on Mon Mar 18, 2019 12:55 pm
lingys




I would personally like manu to do one more year, heâ€™s been good this season, Now he s fully fit, and it would certainly be less disruptive to the team to replace one of starting back rowers next season than both. We ve all seen the consequences of loosing Ellis, Watts, and fonua in a short period. And with so many players occ this season the club needs to be smart with how it goes with future recruitment.
I see savelio slotting into mini s role as the season progresses
Re: Replacing our class second row.
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:07 pm
Posted by mwindass on Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:07 pm
mwindass







Hopefully Manu can do another year. Depends on how his body holds up.

Would love us to make a play for Josh Jones too. He's a great backrower and think he's out of contract.....

Pauli Pauli would be a nice option to bring off the bench, similar to what we did with Prichard.
Re: Replacing our class second row.
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:35 pm
Posted by Smiggs on Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:35 pm
Smiggs










I'll quote the old adage "better to let a player go a season too early than a season too late". That's true of Mini right now imo and he should have been released last year. Would also let Manu go this time around, it's time to re-invest there money in younger players.

Users browsing this forum: DABHAND, Dave K., des lawson, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Homenaway, mwindass, Opinion from the Shed, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Riderofthepalehorse, rover 2000, Stephen Brown, Tinkerman23, Wytchfynder General and 187 guests

