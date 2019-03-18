WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The old Hilton Street club shop

Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 12:30 pm
Posted by MattyB on Mon Mar 18, 2019 12:30 pm
MattyB User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Been meaning to post this for a few weeks, I suppose now in the current climate is a good time.

Noticed the old souvenir & lotto shop at Hilton Street is currently being converted back to three terraced houses.
Does anyone know of the property has been sold by the club or if they still own it ready for the rental market?

Gotta be worth a couple of hundred grand in all?
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:23 pm
Posted by Itchy Arsenal on Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:23 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Add this to the sale of Orrell and maybe this is IL getting his money back out the club as well as cutting spending on the team and backroom staff particularly the marketing department?
IL needs to hold a press conference asap on the Edwards debacle and the general well being of the club before he looses all respect from the fan base. He may still talk a load of shoite but at least it would give fans and the press to ask some direct questions to some worrying issues.
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:28 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:28 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
I believe the lotto is moving to Robin Park arena when it is finished, supposed to be next month.
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:40 pm
Posted by proper-shaped-balls on Mon Mar 18, 2019 1:40 pm
proper-shaped-balls User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I believe the lotto is moving to Robin Park arena when it is finished, supposed to be next month.



It has already moved there.
Keep goin wit yed down
Post Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:01 pm
Posted by Th'Observer on Mon Mar 18, 2019 2:01 pm
Th'Observer User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 7:33 pm
MattyB wrote:
Been meaning to post this for a few weeks, I suppose now in the current climate is a good time.

Noticed the old souvenir & lotto shop at Hilton Street is currently being converted back to three terraced houses.
Does anyone know of the property has been sold by the club or if they still own it ready for the rental market?

Gotta be worth a couple of hundred grand in all?


I did notice this several weeks ago but don't know the circumstances surrounding it.

It has served a purpose for many years but I guess moving forward it does make more sense to have one big "hub" for Wigan rather than several small places dotted around town.

