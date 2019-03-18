WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Five Season defining games coming

Five Season defining games coming
Mon Mar 18, 2019 9:38 am
crashmon
crashmon
Hi Folks

We have come through 3 hard games, and won two, and I think all will agree that we are ahead of where most of us though London would be at this stage of season (I had us at best winning two games by now). We have the following games coming up

Hudds (twice)
Wire away
Hull Home
Cats Home

If we can remain injury free and based on how we have been playing at Trailfinders so far we should be targetting 3 of 5 in the next spell (best case could be 4 of 5, Wire is a stretch to far).. But even 3 of 5 would put us on 12 points going into May, which should have in a great position to stay up.

The question is that if we look safe, should we actually this season target the Cup, and see if we can get a good run to try and generate some revenue. I don't think we have squad for top 5, but if we was to get to wembley that would have a huge potential to get more fans into the gate and would be a huge marketing opportunity for us ?

Of course we could lose next 5 and then we would be in a religation fight again.
Mon Mar 18, 2019 10:17 am
Bostwick
Bostwick
I would expect that Danny Ward will take each game, one at a time and try to win them all. If we come away with two wins I will be happy, three wins and I will be very happy, any more will be unbelievable.
Injuries are the only worry as you say. It does depend on David Hughes ambition for the club, as there are plenty of decent players available that could be signed if we wanted to strengthen our squad.
A cup run would be nice, but it would be a bit of a luxury and I feel we must concentrate on staying in super league.

