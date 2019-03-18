Hi Folks
We have come through 3 hard games, and won two, and I think all will agree that we are ahead of where most of us though London would be at this stage of season (I had us at best winning two games by now). We have the following games coming up
Hudds (twice)
Wire away
Hull Home
Cats Home
If we can remain injury free and based on how we have been playing at Trailfinders so far we should be targetting 3 of 5 in the next spell (best case could be 4 of 5, Wire is a stretch to far).. But even 3 of 5 would put us on 12 points going into May, which should have in a great position to stay up.
The question is that if we look safe, should we actually this season target the Cup, and see if we can get a good run to try and generate some revenue. I don't think we have squad for top 5, but if we was to get to wembley that would have a huge potential to get more fans into the gate and would be a huge marketing opportunity for us ?
Of course we could lose next 5 and then we would be in a religation fight again.
