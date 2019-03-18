This week's results
Week 6
Huddersfield 12 St Helens 40 - St Helens by 28
Hull FC 12 Wakefield 32 - Wakefield by 20
Leeds 16 London 18 - London by 2
Warrington 25 Wigan 12 - Warrington by 13
Castleford 24 Salford 20 - Castleford by 4
Hull KR 16 Catalans 18 - Catalans by 2
This week's scores
5 ALAW, Xykojen
4 Biff Tannen, Bigdave1904, BRK, Dave1612, Dozy, Frosties, KingRoss11, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark,Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith
3 Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, JMT, John Boy 13, LJ54, Mattyhobson6, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
2 Highbury Rhino, Sarahgrhino
Overall table
30 ALAW, BRK, KingRoss11, Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
29 Biff Tannen, FoxyRhino
28 Jamie101, Steve Slippery Morris
27 Deanos Rhinos, Tad Rhino
26 Finglas, John Boy 13, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Steamy
25 Dozy, Rhino-Mark, The Biffs Back
24 Bigdave1904, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com
23 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, LJ54, Loiner81, Tigertot
22 Clearwing, JMT, Mattyhobson6, Xykojen
21 Rhino46
20 Ducknumber1
19 Frosties
16 Highbury Rhino
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Wakefield (WAK) v Warrington (WAR)
Castleford (CAS) v St Helens (STH)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Hull KR (HKR)
Catalans (CAT) v Leeds (LEE)
London (LON) v Hull FC (HFC)
Salford (SAL) v Wigan (WIG)
Good luck
