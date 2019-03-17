Tough one as they were some superb individual performances. I'll watch the game back before I vote as watching from a side view can give a different perspective of things and with so many good performances I want to see it again before voting.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 230359, Betsy Bulls, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Fr13daY, jayb, kaybenbull, Marcus Notsquare, Mobull, Nothus, OFFTHECUFF, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RagingBull, roofaldo2 and 193 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,860,994
|2,163
|77,493
|4,559
|SET