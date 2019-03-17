WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kopczak

Kopczak
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 7:26 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sun Mar 17, 2019 7:26 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Contract extension till end of 2020. Good news.
Re: Kopczac
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 7:29 pm
Posted by musson on Sun Mar 17, 2019 7:29 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
That's great news
He's being exactly the signing I hoped he would be too
Delighted
Re: Kopczac
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:14 pm
Posted by Lockers700 on Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:14 pm
Lockers700 Strong-running second rower
Great news, a quality professional off and on the field.
Re: Kopczac
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:35 pm
Posted by phe13 on Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:35 pm
phe13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/another-year-for-kopczak/

Both parties seem more than happy.
Good signing.
Re: Kopczac
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:43 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:43 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Great news.
Re: Kopczak
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:45 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:45 pm
PopTart User avatar
Great news. I really like him.
