Firstly you have to realise that York's budget is nowhere near that of the mighty FAX, just to get rid of the if you have the money brigade. I will start with my assessment of YORK, very well coached,good quick half backs,plenty of pace, loads of attacking options, great defence,forwards that made yards in the tackle, enthusiastic,aggressive,well disciplined,virtually error free and they possibly still may finish out of the 5. Now FAX - NONE OF THE ABOVE. A pathetic performance with Murrell and White in particular anonymous, forwards running in glue and QLT sat in the stand watching things unravel on a perfect playing surface. No top 5 this year for definate, I know what needs to change and I know Murrell/Grix is not the answer, but will it.