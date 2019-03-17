I heard the sad news this morning that Ronnie Hurst had passed away.
Leyth born & bread , He was a great bloke Ronnie who famously lined up for Wigan on the wing, against one McDonald Bailey.
I used to rib him that he was the only winger in the world who let McDonald Bailey score but nothing was further than the truth. A big powerful centre or winger, he came to the attention of all the big clubs playing for Westleigh Recs and eventually signed for Wigan in the late 40s and gave them great service.
Born in Abbey Lane, he was also head electrician at Parsonage Colliery for many a year.
A jovial Gentleman. RIP Ronnie. God Bless you.
