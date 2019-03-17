WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Johnstone out for the Season

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Tom Johnstone out for the Season

Post a reply
Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:25 am
Posted by BarnsleyGull on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:25 am
BarnsleyGull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 116th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2018 9:19 am
Posts: 155
Location: Behind the Sticks
Announced on the Trinity website that Tom is out for the season after he ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his left knee on Friday night.
The word "Gutted" doesn't even come close.... :(
Get well soon Tom!!

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/tom-johnst ... ry-update/
Last edited by BarnsleyGull on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:35 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:30 am
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:30 am
Riderofthepalehorse User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 45
Rep Position: 84th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Posts: 381
Location: Kingston upon Hull
BarnsleyGull wrote:
Announced on the Trinity website that Tom is out for the season after he ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his left knee on Friday night.
Get well soon Tom!!


Real bad news for Tom Wakey, & the rest of Super League-speedy recovery young man from this Airlie Bird, regardless of who you support, players like this light up our sport.
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:35 am
Posted by Wildmoggy on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:35 am
Wildmoggy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 124th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 349
He must be gutted, feel very sorry for him, speedy recovery Tom, you've come back before, i'm sure you can do so again. MCB to come back anyone??
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:37 am
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:37 am
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 118th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 795
Feel for that lad ,bloody unlucky,
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:45 am
Posted by Yosemite Sam on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:45 am
Yosemite Sam Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 125th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 501
He has age on his side but getting two injuries down to ACL will be a big blow to him and I just hope his confidence isn't affected. Speedy recovery Tom and look forward to seeing you back.
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:53 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:53 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 56
Rep Position: 74th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 340
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2293
Devastated for the lad and the club. Like someone said hesstill young and got ageon his side.

Speedy recovery TJ.

I think when he did it in 2017, it was a bit later in the season, and look how strong he came back in 2018.

On the playing front maybe bring Jowitt and Kershaw into the squad to cover the injuries, but if Bill is looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines, would look to bring someone back.

Would love to see MCB back, but can't realistically see it.
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:55 am
Posted by Trinity1315 on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:55 am
Trinity1315 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 41
Rep Position: 88th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 1022
Awful news for Tom. The poor lad must be gutted.
I'm sure all at the club will keep his spirits up, but what a loss.
Is young Kershaw ready for a first team call up?
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:57 am
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:57 am
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 118th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 795
Arundel at centre, bill on wing ?
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:58 am
Posted by Big lads mate on Sun Mar 17, 2019 10:58 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 54
Rep Position: 76th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3693
Really bad news for everyone connected with Wakey.Was talking to his mum and dad after the game, Hull kindly let them see Tom in the changing room, I believe it was the other knee and he was as on crutches, so they were hoping it wasn’t as serious as last time, but sadly bad news again for them and Tom. Good luck Tom and a speedy recovery, come back even better.
Re: Tom Johnstone out for the Season
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 11:00 am
Posted by thebeagle on Sun Mar 17, 2019 11:00 am
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 113th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 464
Feel for the lad. Watched the game a long time and he is something special. Speedy recovery Tom,
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BarnsleyGull, Big lads mate, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Dunkirk Spirit, Eastern Wildcat, Fully, huddiepuddies, jakeyg95, LG83, MC_Wildcat, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Bliss, MrPhilb, nanker, Oddshapeball, phe13, Red, White and Blue, reedy, Riderofthepalehorse, thebeagle, Traffic, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, x43sflyer, Yosemite Sam and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,860,7031,69977,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
12-20
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
GOLD COAST
0-21
CANBERRA
TODAY 14:30
 CH1
CRUSADERS
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER
TODAY 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
SIDDAL
TODAY 15:30
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD
TODAY 17:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)