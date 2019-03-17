Reputation Points: 13 Rep Position: 116th / 77,493 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2018 9:19 am Posts: 155 Location: Behind the Sticks
Announced on the Trinity website that Tom is out for the season after he ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his left knee on Friday night. The word "Gutted" doesn't even come close.... Get well soon Tom!!
Really bad news for everyone connected with Wakey.Was talking to his mum and dad after the game, Hull kindly let them see Tom in the changing room, I believe it was the other knee and he was as on crutches, so they were hoping it wasn’t as serious as last time, but sadly bad news again for them and Tom. Good luck Tom and a speedy recovery, come back even better.
