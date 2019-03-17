Tuned into SKY this morning to see how bbq-boy Tyrone performed for the Gold Coast.
Now, I'm not a vindictive person, but I'm writing this from the borough general having sufferred a hernia when I saw it was absolutely lashing it down in Ambrosia, I mean the Gold Coast, and the titans were getting a good shallacking.
Bed bath please, nurse.
Now, I'm not a vindictive person, but I'm writing this from the borough general having sufferred a hernia when I saw it was absolutely lashing it down in Ambrosia, I mean the Gold Coast, and the titans were getting a good shallacking.
Bed bath please, nurse.