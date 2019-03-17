WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warm Rain

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Warm Rain

Post a reply
Warm Rain
Post Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:46 am
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Sun Mar 17, 2019 8:46 am
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 56
Rep Position: 74th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1720
Tuned into SKY this morning to see how bbq-boy Tyrone performed for the Gold Coast.

Now, I'm not a vindictive person, but I'm writing this from the borough general having sufferred a hernia when I saw it was absolutely lashing it down in Ambrosia, I mean the Gold Coast, and the titans were getting a good shallacking.

Bed bath please, nurse.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DayNearerDying, easyWire, Robwire, sally cinnamon, samstyles and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,860,6551,60577,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
12-20
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
GOLD COAST
0-21
CANBERRA
TODAY 14:30
 CH1
CRUSADERS
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER
TODAY 15:00
CC2019
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
SIDDAL
TODAY 15:30
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD
TODAY 17:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)