If you want to see how scrum half should be played, watch some old Wigan videos with Andy Gregory at 7. The guy was everything you would want in a 7. He was a little general who bossed the team, he could throw miracle over head passes, open the tightest defence with a delayed short pass, run at the biggest men on the field and cause sparks to fly, kick long, kick short.
Why is he not involved in the game in some way? He could teach young British half backs so much.
