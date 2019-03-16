I suppose it was nailed on we would win last night after last week! Let's just hope Bill and Tom won't be long in coming back. I think it has been interesting so far in that most games are getting harder to predict. I would be amazed if Warrington, Saints & Cas don't finish in the top 4, but I think the other place in that 4 is up for grabs. We obviously have been up and down as re. performances, although having said that, we could have won every game except the London one. Questions......can Salford, London keep up all the way through? Are Wigan & Leeds gonna turn things around? Apart from the 3 at the top, are we 'potentially' the best of the rest??!