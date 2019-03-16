WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ruck penalty.

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Ruck penalty.

Post a reply
Ruck penalty.
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 11:55 am
Posted by Phuzzy on Sat Mar 16, 2019 11:55 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 83rd / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 3358
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Is anyone else getting sick of the penalty for being behind the ruck? It's the softest, most cringe-worthy rule in our game and one that is becoming a real issue. Teams are now playing for it. In the Saints game a player actually straddled another to hold them in place while they played the ball into them! Again, last night there were multiple examples of players using this to get easy yards up field.

Whilst you can't blame coaches and players for taking the easy route, I think it's now a case where the interpretation of this rule is against the spirit of the game. There are literally hundreds of free metres being doled out by refs unable to distinguish between a player deliberately trying to slow play down and one simply caught on the wrong side. Every instance is an automatic penalty. We're actually at the point where players are being penalised for being unable to magically disappear! Surely that's the point at which it's become a farce?
Re: Ruck penalty.
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:11 pm
Posted by WireWireWire on Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:11 pm
WireWireWire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 98th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1203
Most of the players penalised don't really do enough to get out the way. Lying on the ground with your hands up isn't trying. Having said that Clark definitely practically jumped on top of Shorrocks before playing the ball late on last night.
Lebron James wrote:
Saints by 32

Regards

King James
Re: Ruck penalty.
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:40 pm
Posted by Phuzzy on Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:40 pm
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 44
Rep Position: 83rd / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 3358
Location: Just about to go do some work!
WireWireWire wrote:
Most of the players penalised don't really do enough to get out the way. Lying on the ground with your hands up isn't trying. Having said that Clark definitely practically jumped on top of Shorrocks before playing the ball late on last night.

I agree that players need to be making an effort to clear the ruck but I think we've reached a situation where it no longer matters whether they are or not, it's a penalty anyway. This has lead to attacking players actively trying to prevent defenders moving out of the way in order to milk this penalty or jumping up, not to get a quick play the ball, but with the sole intention of rolling the ball back into the prone defender. We had an instance the other week where the hooker stood several metres away from the play the ball waiting for his team mate to play it into the defender. He did so by playing the ball about 2 metres behind him! The result? Penalty of course.

Tbh I'm not even sure it's that difficult to spot a player trying to slow the play down as opposed to one simply caught on the wrong side. It's just that referees are choosing not to apply any common sense.
Re: Ruck penalty.
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 1:10 pm
Posted by P-J on Sat Mar 16, 2019 1:10 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 120th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1676
Phuzzy wrote:
Is anyone else getting sick of the penalty for being behind the ruck? It's the softest, most cringe-worthy rule in our game and one that is becoming a real issue. Teams are now playing for it. In the Saints game a player actually straddled another to hold them in place while they played the ball into them! Again, last night there were multiple examples of players using this to get easy yards up field.

Whilst you can't blame coaches and players for taking the easy route, I think it's now a case where the interpretation of this rule is against the spirit of the game. There are literally hundreds of free metres being doled out by refs unable to distinguish between a player deliberately trying to slow play down and one simply caught on the wrong side. Every instance is an automatic penalty. We're actually at the point where players are being penalised for being unable to magically disappear! Surely that's the point at which it's become a farce?

It's one of the things killing the game - the referee has so much influence on the result. They can literally see what they want, and often do.

That said it's not all their fault - like a naughty toddler, players have been probing where the line is for a long time and now the game is in the state it's in because nobody has slapped them on the wrists and told them no.
Re: Ruck penalty.
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 1:14 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Mar 16, 2019 1:14 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 151
Rep Position: 19th / 77,493
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22488
Location: WIGAN
Warrington should’ve been penalised on at least 5 or 6 occasions last night for moving off the mark with the ball. They did Thaler up grand style and he fell for it big time.

I thought his getting in the way of Hardaker for Ratchfords try just about summed up his night.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Big Steve, billys pineapple, cheekydiddles, doc999, Down by the Duggie, endoman, fleabag, Hatfield Town Wire, hatty, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, leg_end, MattyB, P-J, Phuzzy, Suzy Banyon, The Daddy, The Whiffy Kipper, The_Enforcer, tradesmans entrance, tugglesf78, Wigg'n and 303 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,860,3961,97777,4934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
40-6
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
20-6
MANLY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
24-12
ST GEORGE
TODAY 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
KEIGHLEY
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
CRUSADERS
TOMORROW 05:05
NRL
PENRITH
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)