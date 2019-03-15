WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Flower

Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:48 pm
Posted by warrior1872 on Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:48 pm
How is Ben,sky never said what was his diagnosis was???
Re: Flower
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:55 pm
Posted by tugglesf78 on Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:55 pm
Pulled calf / stiff back. failed the pre match fitness test according to Phil Wilkinson on Twitter
Re: Flower
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:10 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:10 am
Big miss tonight. The front row looks a mess at the minute with Flower in and out with injury but he’s easily our best. There’s Clubb and Navarette who are totally out of form, Tautai who’s never in form and Bullock who’s really raw defensively. We’ve then got Leuluai at hooker who looks pretty much done and Powell who just isn’t going to cut the mustard if you want to play a more open and expansive style of rugby. At loose forward Lockers is being ground in to the dirt because Lam is desperate to keep him on and Hamlin has a nightmare if a game every one in four or five.

Lam may need to make some brave calls in the middle and trust the youngsters. I thought Shorrocks went well tonight and Partington never takes a backwards step. I also thought Liam Byrne went well the other week. You obviously can’t play them all but they’re offering no less then the likes of Clubb, Navarette or Tommy at the minute.
Re: Flower
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:18 am
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:18 am
NickyKiss wrote:
Big miss tonight. The front row looks a mess at the minute with Flower in and out with injury but he’s easily our best. There’s Clubb and Navarette who are totally out of form, Tautai who’s never in form and Bullock who’s really raw defensively. We’ve then got Leuluai at hooker who looks pretty much done and Powell who just isn’t going to cut the mustard if you want to play a more open and expansive style of rugby. At loose forward Lockers is being ground in to the dirt because Lam is desperate to keep him on and Hamlin has a nightmare if a game every one in four or five.

Lam may need to make some brave calls in the middle and trust the youngsters. I thought Shorrocks went well tonight and Partington never takes a backwards step. I also thought Liam Byrne went well the other week. You obviously can’t play them all but they’re offering no less then the likes of Clubb, Navarette or Tommy at the minute.


I thought Romain stepped up tonight, Clubb is a good guy but a total plodder, Bullock has loads of potential, we just need to get someone to move him to the next level, Flower is our best prop and will always be a big miss,.
Re: Flower
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:20 am
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:20 am
I thought Leuluai was good tonight and we looked more balanced with him at 9. Can’t argue with the rest of your post NK.
Re: Flower
Post Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:41 am
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Mar 16, 2019 12:41 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I thought Leuluai was good tonight and we looked more balanced with him at 9. Can’t argue with the rest of your post NK.


Just think Tommy looks short of energy tbh and at a time when we really need him to lead from the front, he’s been a bit quiet.

I just hope we’ve turned a corner late on in that game tonight. The effort and passion loooks to still be there but we need to build some confidence now.

