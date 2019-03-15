Big miss tonight. The front row looks a mess at the minute with Flower in and out with injury but he’s easily our best. There’s Clubb and Navarette who are totally out of form, Tautai who’s never in form and Bullock who’s really raw defensively. We’ve then got Leuluai at hooker who looks pretty much done and Powell who just isn’t going to cut the mustard if you want to play a more open and expansive style of rugby. At loose forward Lockers is being ground in to the dirt because Lam is desperate to keep him on and Hamlin has a nightmare if a game every one in four or five.
Lam may need to make some brave calls in the middle and trust the youngsters. I thought Shorrocks went well tonight and Partington never takes a backwards step. I also thought Liam Byrne went well the other week. You obviously can’t play them all but they’re offering no less then the likes of Clubb, Navarette or Tommy at the minute.