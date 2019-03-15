WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London Broncos

London Broncos
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:01 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:01 pm
OK. We've got no fans and we play out of a wedding venue, but our team is predominantly home grown and this year after 7 games we've seen to the Superleague champions of the last 4 seasons.......we may well still go back down, but don't anyone (especially smug Wigan fans saying we're lucky to be in SL) Say "WE DON'T DESERVE OUR DAY IN THE SUN".
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

