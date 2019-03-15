OK. We've got no fans and we play out of a wedding venue, but our team is predominantly home grown and this year after 7 games we've seen to the Superleague champions of the last 4 seasons.......we may well still go back down, but don't anyone (especially smug Wigan fans saying we're lucky to be in SL) Say "WE DON'T DESERVE OUR DAY IN THE SUN".
|
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
