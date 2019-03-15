WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak

Zak
Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:29 pm
Ziggy Stardust


Showing more and more every game.

Easily the best defensive full back since Rads and starting to get more involved in the attack.

Despite our poor form, Zak is a shining light just like Morgan when he gets picked.

IMO easily a better all-around player than ST.
Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:37 pm
Bigredwarrior


Brilliant tonight and if anybody still thinks Escare should start at FB I’ll give up!!
Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:43 pm
NSW


Escare should be dropped for that pathetic attempt at a catch, from a life long fullback
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:47 pm
Ziggy Stardust


NSW wrote:
Escare should be dropped for that pathetic attempt at a catch, from a life long fullback


Yeah, three Wire Wiganers tearing down on little Morgan and no support from his own defence, Yeah OK.

He provided the only forward going spark in the first half.
Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:54 pm
tugglesf78


Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Yeah, three Wire Wiganers tearing down on little Morgan and no support from his own defence, Yeah OK.

He provided the only forward going spark in the first half.


This

I love his attitude. Little terrier and looks to attack constantly

Maybe the best attacker with ball in hand we have.

Controversial I know.
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:59 pm
Ziggy Stardust


tugglesf78 wrote:
This

I love his attitude. Little terrier and looks to attack constantly

Maybe the best attacker with ball in hand we have.

Controversial I know.


110% Heart, I hope he doesn't get in trouble for telling Bent Haler to F Off.. :D
Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:01 pm
hengirl


Bigredwarrior wrote:
Brilliant tonight and if anybody still thinks Escare should start at FB I’ll give up!!

Agreed
Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:01 pm
WARRIOR5


Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Yeah, three Wire Wiganers tearing down on little Morgan and no support from his own defence, Yeah OK.

He provided the only forward going spark in the first half.


“Little Morgan” - he’s not a child, he has to do better.
Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:02 pm
tugglesf78


Ziggy Stardust wrote:
110% Heart, I hope he doesn't get in trouble for telling Bent Haler to F Off.. :D


Yeah I saw that. Made me chuckle

Ha
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:08 pm
Bigredwarrior


I really like Escare but if Marshall had performed like that he’d have been hung drawn and quartered on here. That one error alone was worth being dropped for. Truly terrible.
The rest of his game ok at best. Davies was far better than him tonight.

