WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Why

Post a reply
Why
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:14 pm
Posted by Jack Pepsi on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:14 pm
Jack Pepsi User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 415
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
i'm embarrassed to be a Wire fan tonight, walking past the south west corner when I heard a group of so called fans screaming come on then let's have a straightner to a group of Wigan fans who wern't doing anything they ran over and started kicking the crap out of them I sore at least two on the floor getting battered before the cop van showed up. It was like going back to the eighties :CRAZY:
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
NOW THE WIRE!
Re: Why
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:18 pm
Posted by morleys_deckchair on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:18 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 108th / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8921
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
have you tried ringing the club shop?
Massive pessimist
Re: Why
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:29 pm
Posted by Jack Pepsi on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:29 pm
Jack Pepsi User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 415
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
morleys_deckchair wrote:
have you tried ringing the club shop?

O right thanks thanks I'll try that.
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
NOW THE WIRE!
Re: Why
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:48 pm
Posted by Wirefan on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:48 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4645
Location: Warrington
Trouble finds trouble no matter where you are or what you're doing
Re: Why
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:52 pm
Posted by CW8 on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:52 pm
CW8 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 48
Rep Position: 79th / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 1302
Thats a disgrace if true and I hope the Wigan fans are alright.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Carbon Glacier, CM Punk, CW8, easyWire, foggy, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], H53a, Hatfield Town Wire, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, matt_wire, Milly, NSW, Or thane, samstyles, TruffleSniffer, Walter Neff, WalterWizard, Wolf Hall and 404 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,859,9773,10877,4884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
14-8
CRONULLA
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
16-26
SOUTHS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL FC
12-32
WAKEFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
16-18
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
25-12
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
KEIGHLEY
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)