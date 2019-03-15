Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm Posts: 415 Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
i'm embarrassed to be a Wire fan tonight, walking past the south west corner when I heard a group of so called fans screaming come on then let's have a straightner to a group of Wigan fans who wern't doing anything they ran over and started kicking the crap out of them I sore at least two on the floor getting battered before the cop van showed up. It was like going back to the eighties
The Wire - It's Time To Believe
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will. When the road you're trudging seems all up hill, When the funds are low, and the debts are high, And you want to smile, but you have to sigh, When care is pressing you down a bit, Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Life is queer with the twists and turns, AS everyone of us sometimes learns, And many a failure turns about, When he might have won had he stuck it out: Don't give up through the pace seems slow. You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out, The silver tint of the clouds of doubt, And you never can tell how close you are, It may be near when it seems so far; So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit, It's when things seem worse, that you must not quit. NOW THE WIRE!
morleys_deckchair wrote:
have you tried ringing the club shop?
O right thanks thanks I'll try that.
