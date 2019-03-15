WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time to Go.

Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 9:50 pm
Posted by RHINO-MARK on Fri Mar 15, 2019 9:50 pm
RHINO-MARK
IGNORE

All these can leave/retire imo along with the likes of Myler Tui Handley T.Briscoe put on notice.
Jjb
Cuthbertson
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Ferres
L.Briscoe
Singleton
Donaldson
Golding
Lowes
Re: Time to Go.
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 9:54 pm
Posted by Gotcha on Fri Mar 15, 2019 9:54 pm
Gotcha
IGNORE

Handley is terrible. Should be one of first.
Re: Time to Go.
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:14 pm
Posted by FGB on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:14 pm
FGB
IGNORE

Tui needs to go, Ben Walker style mid season. Appaling, unfit player.
Re: Time to Go.
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:52 pm
Posted by Lanzarote Rhino on Fri Mar 15, 2019 10:52 pm
Lanzarote Rhino
IGNORE

Ben Walker was the worst half back i have seen in Rhinos colours,Until tubby Lolohea,dreadful signing.He is not on his own to be fair.Furners suitcases must be open at the very least
Re: Time to Go.
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:04 pm
Posted by snowie on Fri Mar 15, 2019 11:04 pm
snowie
IGNORE

look on the bright side you have a nice shiny stadium :)

