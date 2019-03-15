That’s a big bench, we’re stuffed if any of the smaller lads get a knock, which is always likely against the thugs. In the words of Han Solo, I’ve got a bad feeling about this. I think all this stupid promo is gonna come back to bite us. Pie smashing v2. Hope I’m wrong, but it’s us doing all the talking and chest puffing. We’re either gonna look bloody stupid again, or prove we’ve got what it takes.
