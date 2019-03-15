WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Wigan

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonights Game v Wigan

Post a reply
Tonights Game v Wigan
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 6:31 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Mar 15, 2019 6:31 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 76
Rep Position: 55th / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3639
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image
Re: Tonights Game v Wigan
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 6:46 pm
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Fri Mar 15, 2019 6:46 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 56
Rep Position: 71st / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1716
Correct team selection, very powerful bench ..... let the fun begin
Re: Tonights Game v Wigan
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 7:08 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Mar 15, 2019 7:08 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 76
Rep Position: 55th / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3639
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Kev Brown on Sky talking about his injury. Says he will be "back playing July- August. But not with these guys ". I take it that he means that he will not be playing for Warrington again.
Re: Tonights Game v Wigan
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 7:31 pm
Posted by matt_wire on Fri Mar 15, 2019 7:31 pm
matt_wire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 116th / 77,488
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 465
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
That’s a big bench, we’re stuffed if any of the smaller lads get a knock, which is always likely against the thugs. In the words of Han Solo, I’ve got a bad feeling about this. I think all this stupid promo is gonna come back to bite us. Pie smashing v2. Hope I’m wrong, but it’s us doing all the talking and chest puffing. We’re either gonna look bloody stupid again, or prove we’ve got what it takes.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DayNearerDying, exeastender, Gazwire, lefty goldblatt, matt_wire, MorePlaymakersNeeded, morrisseyisawire, Saxy and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,859,6891,60577,4884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
14-8
CRONULLA
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
16-26
SOUTHS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
4-0
WIGAN WARRIORS
Mamo Try
LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
TOMORROW 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
TOMORROW 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
KEIGHLEY
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)