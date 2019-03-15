WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widdop

Widdop
Post Fri Mar 15, 2019 9:10 am
Posted by chris2925 on Fri Mar 15, 2019 9:10 am
chris2925
Just read that St George intend to play Widdop at fullback this season in order to bed in his replacement in the halves.

How will that effect us next season if he's not played in the position we are signing him for over 12 months?
Dezzies_right_hook
So is it 100% we signed him as a half. For me his best performances in England shirt ha e been at fb.

Theres scope to move the team around possibly with players leaving etc. Could ratch n Austin be our half back partnership next year? We can experiment I think to find the best combo?
Alffi_7
Ratch is a far better full back than he is a half back, needs that little extra time and space on the ball.

Had Widdop been staying at St George he’d be playing at 7 - that’s where we should play him, and he can have the greatest influence. I don’t think playing at 1 for a year will affect him too much, and he’s bound to get some playing time at 7 through this season when injuries kick in.

