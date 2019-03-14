WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 10 years on since worst losing run in Wire history

Posted by sally cinnamon on Thu Mar 14, 2019 10:29 pm
sally cinnamon
14 March 2009.
Harlequins 60 Warrington 8

That was our 10th consecutive defeat, we lost the last 5 games of 2008 and this was the 5th defeat of 2009, we were rooted to the bottom of the table. Matt King was booed for making gestures to fans.

Interesting to look at the team that day. It might have lost 10 in a row but I'd fancy them to give the current team a good game, possibly be favourites against them:

Chris Hicks
Paul Johnson
Martin Gleeson
Simon Grix
Matt King
Lee Briers
Michael Monaghan
Adrian Morley
Jon Clarke
Paul Rauhihi
Louis Anderson
Vinnie Anderson
Lee Mitchell.

Replacements: Paul Wood, Mick Higham, Steve Pickersgill, Ben Harrison.
Posted by karetaker on Thu Mar 14, 2019 10:37 pm
karetaker
Would be interesting,I preferred Monaghan when he moved to 9 though.
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Thu Mar 14, 2019 10:45 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded
Paul Johnson got a cup winners medal, but he wouldn't get near today's team. Simon Grix at centre is an odd position for him to be in, even for a utility player.
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Thu Mar 14, 2019 10:55 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
MorePlaymakersNeeded wrote:
Paul Johnson got a cup winners medal, but he wouldn't get near today's team. Simon Grix at centre is an odd position for him to be in, even for a utility player.

Grix was excellent playing at centre in that period,
Posted by Moe syslak on Thu Mar 14, 2019 11:27 pm
Moe syslak
Grix was excellent ANYWHERE!!
