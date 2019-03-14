14 March 2009.
Harlequins 60 Warrington 8
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/rugby_l ... 928258.stm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2009/ ... per-league
That was our 10th consecutive defeat, we lost the last 5 games of 2008 and this was the 5th defeat of 2009, we were rooted to the bottom of the table. Matt King was booed for making gestures to fans.
Interesting to look at the team that day. It might have lost 10 in a row but I'd fancy them to give the current team a good game, possibly be favourites against them:
Chris Hicks
Paul Johnson
Martin Gleeson
Simon Grix
Matt King
Lee Briers
Michael Monaghan
Adrian Morley
Jon Clarke
Paul Rauhihi
Louis Anderson
Vinnie Anderson
Lee Mitchell.
Replacements: Paul Wood, Mick Higham, Steve Pickersgill, Ben Harrison.
Harlequins 60 Warrington 8
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/rugby_l ... 928258.stm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2009/ ... per-league
That was our 10th consecutive defeat, we lost the last 5 games of 2008 and this was the 5th defeat of 2009, we were rooted to the bottom of the table. Matt King was booed for making gestures to fans.
Interesting to look at the team that day. It might have lost 10 in a row but I'd fancy them to give the current team a good game, possibly be favourites against them:
Chris Hicks
Paul Johnson
Martin Gleeson
Simon Grix
Matt King
Lee Briers
Michael Monaghan
Adrian Morley
Jon Clarke
Paul Rauhihi
Louis Anderson
Vinnie Anderson
Lee Mitchell.
Replacements: Paul Wood, Mick Higham, Steve Pickersgill, Ben Harrison.