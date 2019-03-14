WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries and dumb mistakes

Injuries and dumb mistakes
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:30 pm
Posted by Steve May on Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:30 pm
Usual service has been resumed....
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"
Re: Injuries and dumb mistakes
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:33 pm
Posted by jools on Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:33 pm
Especially from uate. What a donkey.
Some poor passes and terrible game management all round. Did our usual heads going when a poor decision goes against us, then We just ran out of steam.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Injuries and dumb mistakes
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:36 pm
Posted by Steve May on Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:36 pm
Uate far from the worst. Jerry probably wins that today. Honourable mention for McIntosh.
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"
Re: Injuries and dumb mistakes
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:40 pm
Posted by Steve May on Thu Mar 14, 2019 9:40 pm
Eddie just listed all the players that Fartown have out. My response was we’ve had eight-ten players out for at least the last three years. We should be used to it!
Huddersfield Giants - "We know our place"

