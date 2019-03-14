WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Emmitt

Jake Emmitt
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:02 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:02 pm
Montyburns
Cheeky half-back
Jake Emmitt signed for us this afternoon
Re: Jake Emmitt
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:13 pm
Posted by satanicmills on Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:13 pm
satanicmills
Oh dear
Re: Jake Emmitt
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:02 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:02 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Good signing. Gives us some size up front and can do big minutes. Welcome back Jake.
Re: Jake Emmitt
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:03 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:03 pm
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Good signing. Gives us some size up front and can do big minutes. Welcome back Jake.


Agreed. I'm happy with that.
Re: Jake Emmitt
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:12 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:12 pm
gunners guns13
Strong-running second rower
If he keeps out the grubby stuff he started doing for Toronto and plays like he did before he went Toronto it's a great signing
Re: Jake Emmitt
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:19 pm
Posted by satanicmills on Thu Mar 14, 2019 8:19 pm
satanicmills
Are we a stop over for him til he signs for the Storm

No better than what we got

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

