Brad Fash
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:01 pm
Posted by GeoffRoebuck on Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:01 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Brad Fash as signed a months loan deal with Toronto
Re: Brad Fash
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:05 pm
Posted by Rob Nash on Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:05 pm
Rob Nash
All about salary cap.
Re: Brad Fash
Post Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:08 pm
Posted by GeoffRoebuck on Thu Mar 14, 2019 7:08 pm
GeoffRoebuck
https://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/r ... cs-2646558

