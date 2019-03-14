WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whitehaven (Away) - Sunday 17 March 2019 15:00

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Whitehaven (Away) - Sunday 17 March 2019 15:00

Post a reply
Posted by Wanderer on Thu Mar 14, 2019 6:20 am
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 49
Rep Position: 74th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 512
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 51458
Location: Doncaster
Following last weekend's Challenge Cup Round 3 victory against Coventry Bears, it's back to concentrating on the league with a tricky looking away fixture in Cumbria.

After giving a debut to Jordan Cox and two trialists, Stefanos Bastas and Lee Registe in the cup tie, Richard Horne should be able to call on a number a dual registration players for the visit to the Recreation Ground.

Last Season: Whitehaven 14 Doncaster 23 (Sunday 19 August 2018)
Dons Tries: Hakim Miloudi, Connor Bower, Jack Logan, Brad England
Dons Conversions: Matty Beharrell 3
Dons Drop Goal: Hakim Miloudi

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,858,9601,38777,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)