Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 8:01 pm
Posted by HardWired on Wed Mar 13, 2019 8:01 pm
Anyone got any updates on ticket sales?
Anyone know how many are left till we sell out our end?
Re: Wigan ticket sales
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 8:32 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Wed Mar 13, 2019 8:32 pm
Dont know, but the ex rang me tonight asking if id been dicking about with her number, as she got a text from the club encouraging her to buy a ticket for Friday night so apparently we're doing that this week.
Re: Wigan ticket sales
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 8:36 pm
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Wed Mar 13, 2019 8:36 pm
Less than 400 seats left in the North and East. Don't know about the South.

