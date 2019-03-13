WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belle vue bought

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Belle vue bought

Post a reply
Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:37 pm
Posted by LG83 on Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:37 pm
LG83 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 121st / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 723
https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/Pages/News/PR-9017.aspx

Not sure if that includes funds to start a renovation or not though?
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:47 pm
Posted by bren2k on Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:47 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 198
Rep Position: 14th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 14557
Location: Ossett
LG83 wrote:
https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/Pages/News/PR-9017.aspx

Not sure if that includes funds to start a renovation or not though?


The day the community stadium died.

Mackie will be cracking a bottle of Moet as club officials are forced to pose for smiley pictures with Mr Box, celebrating the magnanimity of WMDC. Pathetic.
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:49 pm
Posted by PopTart on Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:49 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 276
Rep Position: 10th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11058
Location: wakefield
Well........ Wow.
That is remarkably good news!!!

Who cares how we got there. Well done all.
Let's make Belle Vue something special now.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:54 pm
Posted by NEtrinity on Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:54 pm
NEtrinity User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 33
Rep Position: 90th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 713
Location: Seaton Carew
Interesting, I wonder if all that is to buy the ground. How will upgrading be funded? So many questions.
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:56 pm
Posted by PopTart on Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:56 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 276
Rep Position: 10th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11058
Location: wakefield
Wasn't it bought for £400k last time. They can't be expecting that much profit.
I'm assuming those funds are redevelopment costs too.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:59 pm
Posted by NEtrinity on Wed Mar 13, 2019 4:59 pm
NEtrinity User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 33
Rep Position: 90th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 713
Location: Seaton Carew
PopTart wrote:
Wasn't it bought for £400k last time. They can't be expecting that much profit.
I'm assuming those funds are redevelopment costs too.



It's what I was thinking. Time will tell. Hope this is the start of something good. :PRAY:
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 5:14 pm
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Wed Mar 13, 2019 5:14 pm
Dunkirk Spirit User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2019 11:43 am
Posts: 60
Location: Horbury, a small town in Wakefield
bren2k wrote:
The day the community stadium died.

Mackie will be cracking a bottle of Moet as club officials are forced to pose for smiley pictures with Mr Box, celebrating the magnanimity of WMDC. Pathetic.


I don’t think the community stadium has died. If Council money is involved, then surely it will be a community stadium, run by the stadium trust. At the beginning of this year, John Minards said only believe club statements regarding the stadium. I hope the club/Trust’will provide details in the near future.
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 5:18 pm
Posted by The Devil's Advocate on Wed Mar 13, 2019 5:18 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 84th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 308
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3498
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Surely that can't just be for the purchase of the site, Manni bought it for a song.

I wonder where W.M.D.C. have got the spare £3.5M from?
The E.R.G. - The real enemies of the people.
Re: Belle vue bought
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 5:27 pm
Posted by Yosemite Sam on Wed Mar 13, 2019 5:27 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 119th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 498
PopTart wrote:
Well........ Wow.
That is remarkably good news!!!

Who cares how we got there. Well done all.
Let's make Belle Vue something special now.


This :BOW: :BOW:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beamer, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, captaincaveman, Clearwing, Dunkirk Spirit, exiledcat, Fully, Google [Bot], Hessle Roader, JBURT82, nanker, NEtrinity, phe13, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, Returnee, Upanunder, Wakefield City, wakeyrule, Yosemite Sam and 237 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,858,8071,48177,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 15th Mar 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
Fri 15th Mar 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)