bren2k wrote:
The day the community stadium died.
Mackie will be cracking a bottle of Moet as club officials are forced to pose for smiley pictures with Mr Box, celebrating the magnanimity of WMDC. Pathetic.
I don’t think the community stadium has died. If Council money is involved, then surely it will be a community stadium, run by the stadium trust. At the beginning of this year, John Minards said only believe club statements regarding the stadium. I hope the club/Trust’will provide details in the near future.
