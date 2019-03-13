WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes (A)

Widnes (A)
Wed Mar 13, 2019 2:55 pm
Bullseye
Bullseye
Can't say I'm too confident about getting a win at Widnes. Any thoughts? Currently we have the joint 4th best defence in the division but the third worst attack. The defence will get tested at Widnes. Attacking wise although we showed a few signs at Batley it wasn't the right conditions.

I'd keep DFJ on the wing I think and drop Evans. On the artificial pitch I think it'll suit the quicker players. Keeping a settled halfback pairing will hopefully help the misfiring attack.

I'd go with Pickersgill, DFJ, Webster, Oakes, Ryan, Lilley, Wildie, Crossley, Hallas, Bustin, Farrell, Minchella, Wood - Subs Kirk, Green, Flanagan, Storton.

Evans as 18th man.
Re: Widnes (A)
Wed Mar 13, 2019 3:32 pm
bullinenemyland
bullinenemyland
If the previous selection against Sheffield was anything to go by I'd imagine that Webster will be rested in this game. Don't think Kear is a big fan of the 4G pitches and highlighted this as a factor behind his decision.

That said why he would rest one of our key players who could potentially match Gelling one on one?

I don't think we will see many changes to the Batley 17.
