Can't say I'm too confident about getting a win at Widnes. Any thoughts? Currently we have the joint 4th best defence in the division but the third worst attack. The defence will get tested at Widnes. Attacking wise although we showed a few signs at Batley it wasn't the right conditions.
I'd keep DFJ on the wing I think and drop Evans. On the artificial pitch I think it'll suit the quicker players. Keeping a settled halfback pairing will hopefully help the misfiring attack.
I'd go with Pickersgill, DFJ, Webster, Oakes, Ryan, Lilley, Wildie, Crossley, Hallas, Bustin, Farrell, Minchella, Wood - Subs Kirk, Green, Flanagan, Storton.
Evans as 18th man.
