Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood
Reputation Points: 76 Rep Position: 51st / 77,480 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm Posts: 3635 Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Wigan squad Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Romain Navarette, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams Sam Powell missing after the bust-up with Sean O'Loughlin George Williams is included after tackling the invisible man It will be interesting to see how Jarrod Sammut plays.
Reputation Points: 15 Rep Position: 108th / 77,480 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm Posts: 3766 Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
Yes, Lineham is included, but Mamo would be my pick as well. I suspect Mamo will get a run of games now as his contract is up this year. I think players can talk to other clubs sometime in April ?, so SP has to see Mamo play to decide if he is keeping him, and how much he is worth.
Yes, Lineham is included, but Mamo would be my pick as well. I suspect Mamo will get a run of games now as his contract is up this year. I think players can talk to other clubs sometime in April ?, so SP has to see Mamo play to decide if he is keeping him, and how much he is worth.
Agree with Mamo continuing at Wing. He did nothing wrong against Cas. Got slightly isolated for their second try.
Lineham was in last weeks squad also, and why would he drop Mamo now.
Why would you drop one of our best try scorers? Who has a pretty good strike rate and is in the England knights set up performing well for a player who has done OK? He let a try in against cas in the same fashion Tom has
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.