Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:21 pm
karetaker
karetaker
Warrington Squad

Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:21 pm
karetaker
Only change I can see is Atkins in for Goodwin.
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:25 pm
Builth Wells Wire
karetaker wrote:
Only change I can see is Atkins in for Goodwin.


Tom Lineham also included.
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:33 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Wigan squad
Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Romain Navarette, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams
Sam Powell missing after the bust-up with Sean O'Loughlin
George Williams is included after tackling the invisible man
It will be interesting to see how Jarrod Sammut plays.
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:33 pm
Winslade's Offload
Yes, Lineham is included, but Mamo would be my pick as well. I suspect Mamo will get a run of games now as his contract is up this year. I think players can talk to other clubs sometime in April ?, so SP has to see Mamo play to decide if he is keeping him, and how much he is worth.
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:48 pm
karetaker
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Tom Lineham also included.


Lineham was in last weeks squad also, and why would he drop Mamo now.
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:49 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Yes, Lineham is included, but Mamo would be my pick as well. I suspect Mamo will get a run of games now as his contract is up this year. I think players can talk to other clubs sometime in April ?, so SP has to see Mamo play to decide if he is keeping him, and how much he is worth.


Agree with Mamo continuing at Wing. He did nothing wrong against Cas. Got slightly isolated for their second try.
Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:57 pm
Builth Wells Wire
What does "Longbarn Wire" have to say?
Wed Mar 13, 2019 2:20 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
karetaker wrote:
Lineham was in last weeks squad also, and why would he drop Mamo now.


Why would you drop one of our best try scorers? Who has a pretty good strike rate and is in the England knights set up performing well for a player who has done OK? He let a try in against cas in the same fashion Tom has

