Cheating
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:03 pm
Riderofthepalehorse on Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:03 pm
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Posts: 358
Location: Kingston upon Hull
A lot of fans will remember Long & Gleason punished for betting on their side, and were punished at the time.

Recently we’ve seen Joel Tompkins punished for accusing the officials of cheating and again was punished.

George Williams “ Pathetic air tackle” sorry I don’t have the video, was this not also cheating, especially cheating his own fans.
Re: Cheating
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:11 pm
MGarbutt1986 on Wed Mar 13, 2019 1:11 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts: 194
Riderofthepalehorse wrote:
Can I have some of your tablets?

