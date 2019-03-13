WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad for Warrington Friday

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com 19 man squad for Warrington Friday

Post a reply
19 man squad for Warrington Friday
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:04 pm
Posted by Ashton Bears on Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:04 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 107th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 1105
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face Warrington Wolves on Friday 15th March at the Halliwell Jones Stadium (K.O. 7:45pm).
This Friday’s Betfred Super League clash between 2018 Champions Wigan and Warrington will be the first time they have met since last October’s Grand Final.
Wigan head into Friday’s fixture off the back of a defeat to Huddersfield Giants, and Adrian Lam sees this fixture as the perfect way to respond to their slow start to the campaign.
“I think the timing is great for Wigan because it gives us an opportunity to bounce back, play the way we really want to and come away with the win.
“We feel with the last couple of disappointing performances that this is certainly one to get the players up for and have no excuses.” [Read his full preview HERE]
Injuries
Joe Greenwood boosts Wigan’s second row options as he returns from a concussion which kept him out for the last two weeks. Dan Sarginson also returns for selection.
Dom Manfredi will be side-lined for up to three weeks following an injury to his teeth in last week’s defeat to Huddersfield. Liam Marshall also misses out with a knee injury which is expected to keep him out of action for up to 6 weeks.
Sam Powell is the third casualty from last week’s defeat, picking up an ankle injury which is expected to keep him out for 2-4 weeks.
Prop-forward Taulima Tautai will serve the first of his three-match ban following being charged with Grade C - contrary behaviour after appearing to kick out in a tackle during last week’s game against Huddersfield.
Wigan’s 19-man squad to face Warrington Wolves
Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, George Williams.
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Friday
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:21 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:21 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 28
Rep Position: 95th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6944
Location: The Mighty Wigan
I think Craig Mullen would be a better option on the wing than Escare. We could also consider playing Hardaker at centre but then I thought he was probably the best of a bad bunch from fullback on Friday.

Probably Hankinson and Partington to miss out. We're really missing Liam Farrell during these tough times.
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Friday
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:31 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:31 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 98
Rep Position: 37th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30821
MadDogg wrote:
I think Craig Mullen would be a better option on the wing than Escare. We could also consider playing Hardaker at centre but then I thought he was probably the best of a bad bunch from fullback on Friday.

Probably Hankinson and Partington to miss out. We're really missing Liam Farrell during these tough times.


Mullen was predominantly a fullback in his academy time at Wigan and I believe that's where he played at Swinton. Escare played on the wing for France in the October/November internationals. I agree about Farrell, he's a much underrated/undervalued player.
I think we'll start with Sammutt and maybe Hankinson on the wing with Escare on the bench. Shorrocks and Partington to miss out, although Partingtons aggression (IF he can control it) could be useful!!
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Friday
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:35 pm
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:35 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 109th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3628
For me, Escaré fb, Zak centre, Gildart wing
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Friday
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:40 pm
Posted by Edinburgh Warrior on Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:40 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 115th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 1001
Location: Don't need to count days off now . Retirement is a wonderful thing
Gildart on wing . Sarge and Hankinson centres . Sammutt in halves . Wee Tam at hooker.. Escare on bench.

Regards EW
Regards , EW
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Friday
Post Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:43 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Wed Mar 13, 2019 12:43 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 28
Rep Position: 95th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6944
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
Gildart on wing . Sarge and Hankinson centres . Sammutt in halves . Wee Tam at hooker.. Escare on bench.

Regards EW



That's a decent shout.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Ashton Bears, CM Punk, CobraCraig, critch67, dusty miller, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, exiled Warrior, Fujiman, Giantscorpio, JIMMY MAGNETS, JonnoTheGreat, KingRoss11, MadDogg, MattyB, SubjectNine, The Whiffy Kipper, Warrior Winger, WARRIOR5 and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,858,6831,45977,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 15th Mar 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
Fri 15th Mar 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)