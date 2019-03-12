Lenegan says theres no crisis and we have a great squad. I think hes lost his marbles. If he does not think the alarming standard of play and losing to both London and Huddersfield is not a crisis then he needs help. Its not like its going to get easier for us either with Warrington this week nd you have to wonder where our next win is coming from if theres not a major upturn in standard of performance across all aspects of play.
What is so great about the squad? Its star players are O'loughlin and Williams. One has a foot in the retirement door and the other is badly off form and wanting out of the club.
