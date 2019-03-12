WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lenegan - No crisis, great squad

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Lenegan - No crisis, great squad

Post a reply
Lenegan - No crisis, great squad
Post Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:36 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:36 pm
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 47
Rep Position: 79th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 573
Lenegan says theres no crisis and we have a great squad. I think hes lost his marbles. If he does not think the alarming standard of play and losing to both London and Huddersfield is not a crisis then he needs help. Its not like its going to get easier for us either with Warrington this week nd you have to wonder where our next win is coming from if theres not a major upturn in standard of performance across all aspects of play.

What is so great about the squad? Its star players are O'loughlin and Williams. One has a foot in the retirement door and the other is badly off form and wanting out of the club.
Re: Lenegan - No crisis, great squad
Post Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:41 pm
Posted by hatty on Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:41 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 30
Rep Position: 96th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 3039
Location: wigan...where else!!
His comments are a classic case of burying your head in the sand
1998,2010,2013,2016 & 2018.....I was there
Re: Lenegan - No crisis, great squad
Post Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:51 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:51 pm
The_Enforcer Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 47
Rep Position: 79th / 77,480
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 573
hatty wrote:
His comments are a classic case of burying your head in the sand


Yeah, i dont expect him to come out sounding the alarm bells and waving the white flag but a little bit of reality would be nice. The first thing you do when you're in a hole is stop digging.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, CobraCraig, Froggy, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, KingRoss11, MattyB, moto748, Pieman, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, spartakmixtapes, The Speculator, tyr, Uncle Rico and 256 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,858,2791,74077,4804,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 14th Mar 08:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
BRISBANE
Thu 14th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 15th Mar 07:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
Fri 15th Mar 08:55
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
SOUTHS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 15th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 16th Mar 04:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 16th Mar 06:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
MANLY
Sat 16th Mar 08:35
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
ST GEORGE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)