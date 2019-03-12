Exactly how many British players have Canberra now got? Dont Whitehead and Hodgson already play for them?
Is Ricky Stuart trying to kill the British game off?
I never liked him as a player, he would always sit out the opening game V Great Britain and GB would win and then he would come in for the second and third game and tear us apart seemingly taking great delight in doing so. Why non of the GB forwards clobbered him ill never know.
