Tue Mar 12, 2019 11:32 am
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back
Exactly how many British players have Canberra now got? Dont Whitehead and Hodgson already play for them?

Is Ricky Stuart trying to kill the British game off?

I never liked him as a player, he would always sit out the opening game V Great Britain and GB would win and then he would come in for the second and third game and tear us apart seemingly taking great delight in doing so. Why non of the GB forwards clobbered him ill never know.
Tue Mar 12, 2019 11:36 am
CobraCraig
CobraCraig
Cheeky half-back
It will be 5 if Williams joins.
Whitehead
Hodgson
Bateman
Sutton
Williams
Tue Mar 12, 2019 11:36 am
Last Son of Wigan
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Yeah Ricky Stewarts evil goal is to kill the British game. :CRAZY:
Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:12 pm
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back
It was a tongue in cheek question. What the hell is wrong with people on here that they have to act 'superior' whilst being hostile at the same time?
Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:17 pm
Last Son of Wigan
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Haha! I hope you didn't take hostile and superior from my comment.

PS, my skill of being a mind reader failed, wasn't aware it was tongue in cheek. I shouldn't have given the post the time of day like everyone else on planet earth.
Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:21 pm
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back
Thats a sizeable chunk of Brits in an NRL team. Its obviously been planned to go after Brits to strengthen the team. Seems like a risky game to play if you ask me. Bateman, as immense a player that he is may find it harder against some of the big forwards in the NRL especially when he has to face them week in week out. Both Williams and Sutton are very big risks and could end up flops.
Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:22 pm
Last Son of Wigan
Last Son of Wigan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Jordan Turner was there for a minute as well.
Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:23 pm
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back
Tue Mar 12, 2019 12:24 pm
Rogues Gallery
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
The Aussies obviously rate Sutton very highly, they have been trying to get him over there since he was around 19 years of age.
